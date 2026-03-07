J&K Police chief reviews security situation in Pulwama

Srinagar, Mar 7 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Nalin Prabhat on Saturday stressed on intelligence-based operations and proactive policing to maintain peace and stability in the Union territory.

Prabhat, the Director General of Police (DGP), chaired a comprehensive review meeting to assess the overall security scenario, counter-terror (CT) operations and the law and order situation in Awantipora police district in south Kashmir's Pulwama.

During the meeting, the DGP took a detailed review of the prevailing security situation with special focus on ongoing CT operations, both kinetic and non-kinetic.

Prabhat also reviewed measures being taken to curb drug abuse and other criminal activities across Police District Awantipora.

The DGP emphasised the need to further intensify the drive against anti-national elements, drugs and crime.

The police chief directed officers to take strict and effective action against those involved in such unlawful activities and urged them to remain vigilant, disciplined and proactive in their respective areas of responsibility.

The JK's top cop stressed strong coordination, intelligence-based operations, and proactive policing to maintain peace and stability.

The DGP appreciated the efforts of officers and jawans and urged all ranks to remain alert, disciplined, and mission-oriented. PTI SSB NB NB