J&K Police cracks down on drug peddlers, arrests nine suspects across UT

Srinagar/Jammu, Jan 11 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Police has arrested and detained nine suspected drug peddlers in different parts of the Union territory and recovered contraband substances from their possession, officials said on Sunday.

A police spokesman said four drug peddlers were arrested/detained in Sopore in north Kashmir, one in Kulgam in south Kashmir, one in Samba, and three in Udhampur district.

In Sopore, a police party intercepted two suspicious persons at a mobile vehicle check-post at the Poultry Crossing on Dangerpora Road, he said.

“During a search, capsules of Spasmo-Proxyvon Plus were recovered from their possession. The duo has been identified as Majid Ashraf Khan and Musadiq Mehraj,” he said.

At another checkpoint on the Nathipora-Tujjer link road, police intercepted a suspicious person and found a charas-like substance in his possession, the spokesman said, adding that the accused has been identified as Umar Mohammad.

Another suspect was intercepted during routine patrolling at the Neharpora Crossing near the Sopore bus stand.

“During a search, a heroin-like substance and Alprazolam tablets were recovered from the possession of the suspect, who has been identified as Nasir Yousuf Shah,” the spokesman added.

In Kulgam, police spotted a suspicious person during patrolling at Nassu Badragund, who tried to flee but was apprehended tactfully, he said.

“Eight grams of a brown sugar-like substance were found in the possession of the man identified as Azad Ahmad Naikoo," the spokesman said.

In Jammu division’s Samba, a notorious drug peddler has been detained under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act, 1988, another police spokesman said.

Masoom Ali alias Kala, a resident of Bari Brahmana, has been involved in multiple cases registered under the NDPS Act in Samba and Bari Brahman, the spokesman said.

Police prepared a detailed dossier against Ali and detained him under the PIT-NDPS Act after obtaining approval from the divisional commissioner.

Ali has been lodged in the Udhampur district jail, he said. In another action, three drug peddlers were arrested with 8.29 grams of heroin during a vehicle check at Chenani in Udhampur district on Sunday.

The trio travelling from Jammu to Srinagar has been booked under the NDPS Act, the spokesman said. Meanwhile, following the orders of the divisional commissioner, Kashmir, police in Shopian have booked a notorious drug peddler -- Parvaiz Ahmad Ganaie -- under the provisions of the PIT NDPS Act.

“The detention order was issued by the divisional commissioner, Kashmir, following a comprehensive dossier submitted by the police. It detailed the individual's sustained involvement in the illicit drug trade. He has been lodged in the Kotbhalwal Central Jail in Jammu,” a police spokesman said. PTI MIJ TAS ARI