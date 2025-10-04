JK: Police detain ten drug addicts in Reasi

Jammu, Oct 4 (PTI) Police on Saturday detained 10 notorious drug addicts in a bid to curb the spread of narcotic addiction in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, officials said.

They have been booked under Section 129/170 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

"Police today booked and detained ten notorious drug addicts under relevant provisions of law to maintain public order and curb the spread of narcotic addiction in the district," they said.

Those detained include Chetan Pandey, Ankush Manhas, Vavik Raina, Mohammad Tahir, Manik Sharma, Sudesh Kumar, Gautam Singh, Sanjay Kumar, Haroon Singh and Aakash Pandey — all residents of Reasi, they said.

Of these, three habitual offenders — Gautam Singh, Sanjay Kumar, and Aakash Pandey — have been lodged in Sub-Jail Reasi by order of the Executive Magistrate for 7, 15 and 10 days respectively, they said. PTI AB AMJ AMJ