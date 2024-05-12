J&K Police dismisses political parties' charge of harassment of workers

Srinagar, May 12 (PTI) Police in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday dismissed charges levelled by political parties about the harassment of their workers as "without basis".

"Statements and speculations of political parties suggesting that police has been harassing their party workers in different ways at the behest of the other is without basis. The Jammu and Kashmir Police is committed to enforcing the law and the MCC (Model Code of Conduct) guidelines pertaining to security in furtherance of free and fair elections," police said in a statement here.

The National Conference (NC) and People's Democratic Party (PDP) sought the Election Commission's intervention on Sunday to stop the alleged harassment and illegal arrest of their workers.

The PDP's Lok Sabha poll candidate from Srinagar Waheed Para accused a senior IPS officer of trying to engineer a low voter turnout in areas where the party has a strong support base.

The statement issued by police said any action taken has been regardless of party affiliation and pertaining to violations of election rules.

"There have been actions regardless of party affiliation pertaining to violations such as seizure of cash, narcotics, liquor and preventive actions against miscreants and potential offenders with a background of linkages to terrorism and separatism," it said.

"The Jammu and Kashmir Police and its leadership are resolved to secure candidates and political workers, their places of stay, political rallies, roadshows irrespective of which party one belongs to, as it considers elections as sacrosanct and all players participating in it are therefore equally sacred and also, that together we face a common adversary. History bears testimony to this," it added.

Police said notwithstanding the common cause and sacrifices on each sides, criticism of the security personnel has always been accepted as a professional hazard.

"However, speculative statements when made against individual police officers and put in the public domain, it exposes the individual to security hazards as seen in the past. Nevertheless, we reiterate our dedication and commitment to impartial enforcement of law," it said.

The Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency will go to polls on Monday. PTI MIJ RC