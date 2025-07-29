J&K; Police following LG's mantra: DGP on terrorism

Jammu, Jul 29 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat on Tuesday reaffirmed his force's unwavering commitment to justice, guided by the core principle of “not touching the innocent and not sparing the guilty”, as laid down by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

Prabhat said the new laws enacted by the government are gradually being implemented on the ground and are built around a victim-centric approach.

"The lieutenant governor has a mantra (guiding principle) ‘do not touch the innocent and do not spare the guilty’. This defines the duty of the Jammu and Kashmir Police. It is our approach and it remains our constant effort," he said addressing a function here.

The DGP highlighted the role played by police in its outreach initiatives to people in difficulties.

"We do our utmost to reach out to those who are oppressed, distressed or in pain. In whatever way possible, we try to help them and for those who have no support, we stand with them in addressing all their problems," he said.

Speaking at a public interaction, Prabhat emphasized this mantra defines the ethos and functioning of the police force in the Union Territory.

“Our goal is to stand with the oppressed and help resolve their issues,” he said.

Highlighting the multifaceted demands of policing, the DGP likened the duties of the force to achieving excellence across disciplines.

“I often tell my team to aim high — like winning a Nobel Prize in Physics, a gold medal in Mathematics or earning a PhD from a top university. We must be ready to play every role and become instruments of real change,” he said.

Prabhat underlined that no problem in society is disconnected from police work and said it is the mission of police to ensure justice in all such matters.

"It has always been the mission of police to deliver justice in one way or another. Just as it is the duty of police to bring justice to any individual or section of the society in distress, it is equally the society's responsibility to support police in their efforts," he added.

Referring to a recent case where fraudsters promised jobs in exchange for money, the DGP called it a “clear-cut case of cheating” and urged the public to stay vigilant.

“Why do we often slip on the same banana peel? Why don’t we open our eyes before the damage is done?” he asked.

Prabhat noted that crime is an unfortunate reality that can't be entirely eliminated even with societal awareness.

“The first line of defense against crime is society itself. Citizens must stay alert and responsible,” he said.

The DGP reiterated that police has always stood by people and will continue to do so in every fight — be it against drugs, gangsters, general crime or terrorism.

“Every day is a test for police and every day we must deliver results worthy of the highest medals,” he asserted.

Commenting on recent legal reforms, Prabhat said the government has enacted new laws that are gradually being implemented on the ground.

“These laws are built around a victim-centric approach. The aim is to quickly nab the culprits, seize their properties and deliver timely justice to victims,” he added. PTI AB AS AS