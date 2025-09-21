J&K police living beacon of sacrifice and bravery: DGP

Jammu, Sep 21 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat on Sunday hailed his force as a “living beacon of sacrifice and bravery” and urged the police personnel to continue upholding the motto of service and sacrifice.

The police chief was addressing a grand Pipping-cum-Felicitation ceremony at the police auditorium here to honour the personnel who displayed exemplary courage in counter-terrorism operations.

In the ceremony, some personnel were awarded out-of-turn promotions, while others were inducted as constables. The rest were rewarded for their exceptional operational performance.

The felicitation was also marked by a solemn tribute to the policemen who made the sacrifice in the line of duty, a police spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said the supreme sacrifice of Head Constables Bashir Ahmed and Jaghbir Singh and Selection grade Constables Jaswant Singh, Tariq Hussain and Balvinder Singh was specially mentioned, with the gathering paying silent homage. PTI TAS AMJ AMJ