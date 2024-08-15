J&K Police pays homage to DSP Himayun Bhat

Srinagar, Aug 15 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday paid homage to fallen Deputy Superintendent of Police Himayun Muzzamil Bhat, who was posthumously awarded the Kirti Chakra, the country's second highest peacetime gallantry award, on the eve of the 78th Independence Day.

"JKP pays #tribute to the Deputy Superintendent of Police Himayun Muzzammil Bhat, who has been posthumously awarded the #KirtiChakra for his extraordinary bravery and sacrifice," Kashmir Zone Police posted on X.

Bhat laid down his life while battling a group of hardcore terrorists in Gadole area of Anantnag district in September last year.

Colonel Manpreet Singh, Major Aashish Dhonchak and Sepoy Pardeep Singh also made the supreme sacrifice in the same operation.

While Colonel Manpreet was awarded the Kirti Chakra, Major Dhonchak and Sepoy Singh were conferred the Shaurya Chakra, the third highest peacetime gallantry award.

"His (Bhat's) unwavering commitment to the nation & his unrelenting courage in the face of danger serve as an inspiration to us all. His ultimate #sacrifice will never be forgotten & we are profoundly grateful for his service. We salute the brave heart, DySP Himayun Muzzammil Bhat, & honor his memory. His legacy will continue to inspire us to serve with courage & distinction," Kashmir Zone Police said.

Bhat's Kirti Chakra citation said he displayed "rare courage" and led his column from the front, adding his "extraordinary valour" led to the elimination of one hardcore terrorist.

Jammu and Kashmir bagged 31 medals for gallantry, 17 medals for meritorious service and two medals for distinguished services in the award list announced on Wednesday.