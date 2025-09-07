J&K;: Police prevent 'suicide attempt', rescue woman, 2 children in Doda

Jammu, Sep 6 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Police claimed on Saturday to have averted a tragic incident by rescuing a woman and her two minor children, who were about to jump into the Chenab river in Doda district.

On getting information, a team from the Doda police station rushed to the spot and successfully prevented the suicide attempt, thereby saving three precious lives, police said in a statement.

They said the woman, Shamima Akhter, the wife of Irfan Ahmed and a resident of Golibagh village in Doda, was handed over to the Women police station in Doda for counselling and necessary legal assistance.

To support women and girls in distress, women helpdesks have been set up at every police station, in addition to a dedicated women police station, ensuring accessible avenues for counselling, assistance and legal recourse.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Doda, Sandeep Mehta urged women facing domestic disputes or other difficulties to approach the women help centres, already functional across all police stations, instead of resorting to extreme steps.

He reiterated that help and support are always available.

"Police appeal to the community to remain vigilant and encourage individuals in distress to seek timely assistance. No one is ever alone in their struggles -- through awareness, compassion and collective effort, a safer and more supportive society can be built for all," Mehta said. PTI TAS RC