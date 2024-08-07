J&K Police security wing takes charge of Independence Day celebration venue in Jammu

Jammu, Jun 18 (PTI) The security wing of the Jammu and Kashmir Police has taken charge of the M A M Stadium, the venue of the Independence Day function in Jammu, in view of the high degree of threat perception following a chain of terror attacks in the region, officials said on Tuesday.

Security has been beefed up in and around the venue, and as part of enhanced measures, they have assumed control of the area, and the general public is prohibited from entering the premises of the stadium, they said. Vehicles are being checked, and people carrying security cards are only allowed into the stadium after thorough frisking and checks, they said. PTI AB SKY SKY