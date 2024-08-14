J&K: Political parties condemn killing of Army officer in Doda encounter

Srinagar, Aug 14 (PTI) Political parties on Wednesday condemned a young Army officer's killing in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, saying it is unfortunate that the situation in some parts of Jammu has been allowed to deteriorate.

They also said the "endless cycle of violence and mayhem" continues to devour the lives of innocent people in the Union Territory, despite "tall claims of normalcy" by the administration.

An Army captain and a terrorist were killed in an ongoing operation in the higher reaches of Jammu region's Doda district on Wednesday.

A civilian was also injured in the encounter that broke out on the eve of Independence Day and is the latest in a series of incidents in the Jammu region, which has witnessed a spike in violence of late.

Captain Deepak Singh was critically injured in the encounter and shifted to a military hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

"Another young Army officer lays down his life in the line of duty, this time in an encounter in Doda. It is highly unfortunate that the situation in some parts of Jammu region has been allowed to deteriorate like this.

"May Captain Deepak Singh's soul rest in peace. I send my heartfelt condolences to his family and colleagues," National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah said in a post on X.

People's Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti said words are not sufficient to describe the tragedy in Doda.

"The endless cycle of violence and mayhem in J&K continues to devour the lives of innocents despite tall claims of normalcy by the administration. My deepest condolences to his family," she said.

Mehbooba Mufti's daughter and media advisor Iltija Mufti said it is heart-breaking to see a young man's promising career cut short.

"Captain Deepak Singh martyred in an encounter at Doda today isn't just another grim statistic but a tragic indictment of how much the situation has deteriorated in J&K. Yet heads won't roll and Godi media will continue to gloss over GOI's monumental failure," she said in a post on X.

People's Conference chief Sajad Lone expressed hope that "this unending vicious cycle of violence" ends and the perpetrators are brought to justice. "May Captain Deepak Singh rest in peace," he said. PTI SSB RC