J&K polls: Aga Muntazir joins PDP

Srinagar, Aug 27 (PTI) Aga Muntazir, the son of former Hurriyat Conference leader and influential Shia cleric Aga Syed Hassan, joined the People's Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday.

"Aga Muntazir, a prominent socio-religious figure, officially joins PDP in Budgam today, welcomed by Party President Mehbooba Mufti. His dedication to youth empowerment and social justice will strengthen our mission in J&K," the PDP posted on its official handle on X.

Muntazir, an advocate by profession, is a respected figure in Budgam district.

Several former separatist leaders, including those from Jamaat-e-Islami, have filed their nomination papers to contest the upcoming assembly polls.

The assembly polls are being held in Jammu and Kashmir for the first time since abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

The polls will be held in three phases with the first phase of polling on September 18, followed by September 25 and October 1. The counting of votes will take place on October 4.