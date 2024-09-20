J&K polls: Amit Shah arrives in Jammu ahead of Saturday's hectic campaigning

Jammu, Sep 20 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Jammu on Friday night ahead of the hectic day-long campaigning on Saturday during which he will address five public rallies in three districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

Shah arrived here from Delhi and drove straight to the State Guest house, a senior BJP leader said.

Shah will fly to Poonch early tomorrow morning and address the first of four rallies in Mendhar followed by Surankote in Poonch district, he added.

Shah is scheduled to address rallies in Thanamandi and Rajouri followed by Akhnoor in Jammu.

He is also expected to hold a rally in the Nowshera constituency in support of Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina on Sunday.