J&K polls: Congress dubs BJP's election manifesto 'jumla patra'

Jammu, Sept 6 (PTI) The Congress on Friday dubbed the BJP's manifesto for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls a "jumla patra" and accused the saffron party of making false promises to various sections of the society.

The Congress claimed that people were burdened under heavy taxes, smart meters, unprecedented unemployment and record inflation during the BJP's tenure.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday released its manifesto for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls providing 25 guarantees, which include issuing a white paper and ensuring accountability for all the victims of terrorism besides restoring 100 “ruined temples” in Kashmir.

The manifesto, released by Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a press conference on the first day of his two-day tour to kick start the party’s election campaigning here, also talked about the return and rehabilitation of the Kashmiri migrant pundits and creation of five lakh jobs.

The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) said the BJP has been in power in Jammu and Kashmir since 2014 and has directly governed through the governor and the lieutenant governor since 2018.

"However, none of the initiatives the BJP is now proposing were considered during their rule. Instead the public was subjected to heavy taxes, hikes in fees and duties and increased prices of essential commodities. Numerous recruitment scams occurred, leaving the unemployed facing severe hardship," said a Congress spokesman.

The party highlighted the plight of daily wagers, need-based workers and other employees, who have been protesting on the streets.

"These issues, previously blamed on the NC-Congress governments, are now being used by the BJP to gain sympathy, which the Congress dismisses as empty promises," he said.

The Congress said these pledges, like those made during the 2014 elections, will remain unfulfilled if the BJP returns to power.

The Congress further criticized the BJP's silence on the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood, five years after its status was downgraded, which they claim was done arbitrarily and against the will of the people, particularly the Dogras. The Congress demanded that the BJP clarify its achievements since the creation of the Union Territory. PTI AB AS AS