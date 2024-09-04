J&K polls: Congress releases 'chargesheet' on 'BJP's betrayal' of people's aspirations

New Delhi, Sep 4 (PTI) Ahead of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls, the Congress released a "chargesheet" on Wednesday, reflecting "the reality of the BJP's betrayal", and alleged that the voice of the people there is being suppressed.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh shared on X the "chargesheet", which said an unelected lieutenant governor (LG) appointed from New Delhi holds all the power in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The voice of the people in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) is being suppressed. An unelected Lieutenant Governor (LG), appointed from Delhi, holds all power and, despite promises, the restoration of statehood has been denied to the proud people of J&K, treating them as second-class citizens," the "chargesheet" said.

The Congress statement claimed that outsiders are being allocated land, resources and jobs in Jammu and Kashmir, while the locals grapple with rising prices, high taxes, water shortages, poor electricity supply and excessive billing through smart meters.

Jammu and Kashmir has the second-highest unemployment rate in the country, double the national average, with 65 per cent of government posts remaining vacant since 2019, the Congress said.

The private sector has been devastated under the BJP-led government, with both the number of jobs and the value added by the domestic industry now lower than they were in 2019, the "chargesheet" said.

The opposition party also alleged that corruption is reportedly being encouraged from the top, starting from the LG's office, with mining, liquor and construction contracts awarded to cronies.

Moreover, those who attempt to expose corruption face ruthless prosecution, it said.

Ramesh said the "chargesheet" reflects the "reality of the BJP's betrayal of the hopes and aspirations of the people there".

The 90-member Jammu and Kashmir Assembly will go to polls in three phases on September 18, September 25 and October 1, and the counting of votes will be taken up on October 8. PTI ASK RC