J&K polls: Enforcement agencies seize cash, liquor worth Rs 5.71 cr in 12 days of MCC

Jammu, Aug 29 (PTI) Enforcement agencies have seized cash and other materials worth Rs 5.71 crore during the first 12 days of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) being in force for the upcoming assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, according to poll officials.

These measures aim to uphold the sanctity of the electoral process and fulfil the Election Commission of India's (ECI) mission to provide a level playing field for all contestants in the ongoing Assembly elections, the officials said.

The seized cash, drugs and liquor were intended to influence voters during the elections scheduled to begin on September 18 in three phases across the Union Territory (UT), where over 88 lakh voters are eligible to cast their ballots, they said.

"Since the announcement of the elections by the Election Commission of India, enforcement agencies in J&K have seized drugs, cash and liquor worth Rs 5.71 crore during the first 12 days of MCC enforcement," a statement from the office of the chief electoral officer (CEO) of Jammu and Kashmir said.

Major seizures were conducted by the police department, amounting to Rs 5.02 crore, followed by SGST/CT with Rs 52 lakh and NCB with Rs 11 lakh.

The Election Department commended the efforts of the enforcement agencies in ensuring free and fair assembly elections across the UT.

The statement mentioned the establishment of a Command and Control Room at the CEO office in Jammu and Srinagar to monitor election-related activities and MCC compliance. Mini-control rooms have also been set up at every district electoral office, operating "24x7'.

"All electronic and social media platforms are monitored for any violations, which are promptly reported and addressed by the concerned returning officials," the statement added.

In addition to MCC violations, the Control Room monitors live feeds from all polling stations and uses GPS vehicle tracking for vehicles used by the poll parties, it added. PTI AB KSS KSS