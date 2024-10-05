J&K polls: Farooq Abdullah rules out post-poll alliance with BJP

Srinagar: National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Saturday asserted that his party would not forge a post-poll alliance with the BJP for government formation in Jammu and Kashmir.

"We cannot go with the BJP. The vote which we have got here is the vote against the BJP. The difficulties they put the Muslims in, bulldozed their shops, houses, mosques and schools, do you think we will go with them?" Abdullah told PTI videos here.

He said the BJP did not give mandate to even a single Muslim in the Parliamentary election nor is there a single Muslim minister in the Union Cabinet.

"I think our people will not vote for the BJP. If they (BJP) think they will form the government, then they live in cuckoo's world," the National Conference (NC) chief added.

The NC had on Friday said it was not in touch with any political party other than INDIA bloc constituents for government formation in Jammu and Kashmir.

The party's clarification came amid speculation that it was engaged in backchannel deliberations with the BJP for government formation.

Asked if Baramulla MP Engineer Rashid, who is on bail, was a factor in the assembly polls, Abdullah said he does not see any factor.

"Whoever stands with them (BJP), he will be finished," the former Union minister said.

The NC as well as the PDP have labelled Rashid as a BJP proxy and agent.

Asked about his expectations from the exit polls, which would come later in the day, Abdullah said he has never believed in them.

"The votes are in the boxes. We will know on October 8 what exactly is in and out. Who has got the majority and who has not, so, let us wait till October 8. I do not believe in exit polls. I have never believed in them and I will never," said Abdullah.

"It is all speculation and I do not agree with speculation. Let the boxes open, we will know who stands where," he added.

Responding to a question about the chief minister candidate, the NC president said it will be decided after the results are announced.

"We are jumping the gun. Let us first see the results, then they will sit down and decide who is going to be the CM," said Abdullah.

"Even if you have full majority, you cannot say who is going to be what, what is going to happen. I am going to wait till all the boxes are open and votes are counted, we will know where anybody stands," he added.

On a question about the Haryana Assembly elections, Abdullah said the Congress will win with a majority there.

"I am telling you, I have seen what people say or what they have suffered from them," the NC chief said.