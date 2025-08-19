JK: Properties of two terrorists attached in Anantnag, Baramulla

Srinagar, Aug 19 (PTI) Properties of two active terrorists were attached in Anantnag and Baramulla districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.

In Anantnag, the police attached the land belonging to active terrorist Adil Hussain Thoker, while an orchard of designated terrorist Asif Maqbool Dar, who is presently operating from across the border, was attached in north Kashmir's Baramulla district, a police spokesman said.

Anantnag Police, in its continued crackdown on the terror ecosystem, has attached immovable property belonging to an active terrorist under relevant provisions of law, the spokesman said.

The land situated at the Guree area of Bijbehara, in the south Kashmir district, and owned by Thoker, who is an active terrorist, has been attached under Section 83 of CrPC, he said.

The spokesman said the action has been taken in connection with an FIR registered under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Egress and Internal Movement (Control) Ordinance (EIMCO) Act.

This attachment is part of lawful measures aimed at dismantling the support structure of terrorism in the district. Such actions will continue against individuals found aiding or involved in unlawful and anti-national activities, the spokesman said.

In April this year, Thoker's house was destroyed in a blast when explosives believed to be stored inside went off during a search operation by the security forces.

In another attachment, a property of Dar was attached in north Kashmir's Baramulla district, the spokesman said.

"In a major step towards dismantling terror networks and their support structures, Srinagar Police has attached orchard land measuring three kanals and 18 marlas, valued at approximately one crore, belonging to designated terrorist Asif Maqbool Dar," the police spokesperson said.

The action has been taken in connection with an FIR registered at Parimpora police station under various sections of the IPC and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), they said.

He said the property is located at Bandi Payeen, District Baramulla.

Dar is presently operating from across the border, the spokesperson added.

Proceedings were initiated under Section 25 of the UAPA, which empowers authorities to attach property used or intended to be used for terrorist activities, the spokesperson said.

He said that although the property is formally held in the name of his father, Mohammad Maqbool, a resident of Balding Payeen, Baramulla, who is presently residing at HIG Colony, Bemina here, the investigations have established that Dar is an active stakeholder.

"He has been involved in facilitating terrorism, spreading anti-national propaganda, and inciting disaffection against the government through various social media platforms for several years," the spokesperson said.

The Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, has already designated Dar as a terrorist, he said.

The attachment of his property is part of a larger and ongoing strategy aimed at disrupting the financial, logistical, and operational ecosystem of terror networks and their cross-border sponsors, the spokesperson added.