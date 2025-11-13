JK: Property worth Rs 1.11 cr belonging to drug peddlers' wife attached

Poonch/Jammu, Nov 13 (PTI) Police on Thursday attached immovable property worth Rs 1.11 crore belonging to the wife of an alleged drug peddler in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, officials said The action was taken in connection with a case registered at Poonch police station under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and Section 111 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), they said.

The property, owned by Shahnaz Kouser, wife of alleged drug peddler Mohd Iqbal of Seri Khwaja village in the Kamsar area, comprises a three-storey under-construction building on 10 marlas of land, valued at around Rs 1.11 crore, officials said.

Police said the action was carried out under the provisions of the NDPS Act, and the competent authority (SAFEMA) has been duly informed.

They added that the move aims to strike at the financial roots of the drug trade and send a strong message that individuals involved in narcotics trafficking will face stringent legal and financial consequences. PTI COR AB AMJ AMJ