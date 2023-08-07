J&K registered unprecedented growth in last few years: LG Sinha

Srinagar, Aug 7 (PTI) Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday said Jammu and Kashmir has undergone a socio-economic transformation and registered unprecedented growth across all sectors in the last few years.

Advertisment

Addressing the Hindustan Shikhar Samagam organised by two media houses here, Sinha said his administration has a zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism and has been successful to a certain extent in rooting out militancy, separatism and the ecosystem of conflict profiteering.

"Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, J&K is growing at an impressive pace and the rapid development in the diverse sectors over three successive years is unprecedented in the history of the UT," the Lt Governor said.

"People are united for their bright future and committed to building a new J&K of their dreams. Youth are exploring all the opportunities to realise their talent and skill and also supporting the development aspirations of society.

Advertisment

"Women, farmers, tribals, underprivileged, poor and weaker sections are becoming socio-economically empowered,” he said.

On the security scenario, the Lt Governor said the record influx of tourists, industrial investments, the successful conduct of the G20 meetings and other national and international events in the Union Territory has sent the message to the world that Jammu Kashmir is peaceful and is on the move.

"We have a policy of zero-tolerance against terrorism and are determined to root out terrorism, separatism and the ecosystem of conflict profiteering. We have been successful to a certain extent and people are living their lives without fear and on their own terms,” Sinha said.

Advertisment

A transparent and accountable governance system and seamless access to government services have improved the ease of living of the people and Jammu and Kashmir is leading by example for other states and Union Territories. Sinha said.

Big business houses and companies from across the world are willing to invest in Jammu and Kashmir, he said.

Reforms in education, health, agriculture and allied sectors, industries, infrastructure, connectivity, power, hospitality, handicrafts, revenue, films, information technology, sports and other sectors have laid a solid foundation for the bright and prosperous future of Jammu and Kashmir and its people, he added.

The Lt Governor also paid tributes to the personnel of the security forces, including police, who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

“We will forever be indebted to our brave police, army, and CAPFs personnel for maintaining peace and a secured environment in J&K,” he said. PTI MIJ RHL