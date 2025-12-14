JK Samadhan logs 1.02 lakh grievances in 2025, disposal rate at 86.27 percent

Jammu, Dec 14 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir government’s public grievance redressal platform, JK Samadhan, has received over 1.02 lakh grievances in 2025, with 88,091 cases resolved, translating into an overall disposal rate of 86.27 per cent, officials said on Sunday.

A comparative month-wise trend analysis showed consistent citizen engagement, with grievance inflow peaking at 7,087 cases in February and sustained levels in subsequent months, the officials said.

They said the information was shared at a meeting chaired by chief secretary Atal Dulloo to review the functioning of the JK Samadhan public grievance redressal system here.

The meeting took an extensive assessment of grievance disposal performance across departments, districts, and their allied offices.

The Department of Public Grievances (DoPG) informed the meeting that the platform has received 1,02,110 grievances till December 11, of which 88,091 have been redressed, reflecting an overall disposal rate of 86.27 percent.

The redressal patterns were also analysed separately for Samadhan-origin grievances (87.59 percent disposal) and Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System linked grievances (76.35 percent disposal), the officials said.

The chief secretary appreciated the progress in district-level citizen registration under JK Samadhan, noting that several districts have achieved exemplary household coverage with Ganderbal leading with 115 percent, Shopian (105 percent), and Kishtwar (101 percent).

The overall registration coverage across the Union Territory stands at 69 percent of target households.

The meeting reviewed department-wise grievance loads and disposal efficiency.

Key departments such as revenue, PWD (R&B), rural development, power development, housing and urban development, home, and Jal Shakti reported the highest grievance traffic and were directed to ensure faster disposal and improvement in public satisfaction ratings, the officials said.

They said several departments displayed strong performance, maintaining disposal rates above 85 percent, while others were instructed to reduce pendency further.

Reiterating the government’s commitment to accountable and citizen-centric governance, Dulloo stressed that timely, transparent, and empathetic grievance redressal is a core responsibility of every department.

He said JK Samadhan has emerged as the central platform for transparent citizen-services monitoring and emphasised the need to further streamline responsiveness, improve appeal mechanisms, and enhance integration with CPGRAMS for seamless grievance handling.

He urged all administrative secretaries, heads of departments, and district administrations to bring down pendency levels, improve departmental communication with complainants, and ensure that every grievance stands resolved up to the satisfaction of the complainants.

The chief secretary also reviewed the citizen feedback dashboard, which recorded feedback on 8,704 grievances.

While many departments received favourable satisfaction ratings and high responsiveness scores, certain departments were advised to improve citizen communication, especially in cases where users reported not receiving follow-up calls or messages from officials, the officials said.