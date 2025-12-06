JK: SDRF honours four civilians for rescue efforts in Pahalgam terror attack, Nowgam blast

Srinagar, Dec 6 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir State Disaster Response Force (JKSDRF) on Saturday felicitated four civilians for exemplary bravery and commendable effort in saving human lives in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack earlier this year and the accidental blast at Nowgam police station last month.

The felicitation ceremony was held as part of the 63rd annual Raising Day of Home Guards and Civil Defence here.

Those honoured included Nazakat Shah, a resident of Anantnag district of south Kashmir, who rescued a tourist family in the aftermath of the April 22 terror attack in Baisaran meadows of Pahalgam resort.

The JKSDRF also recognised Wahid Jeelani Dar, Shabir Ahmad Wani, and Shabir Ahmad Bhat, residents of Nowgam locality here, for their prompt response and rescue efforts following the November 14 accidental blast at the Nowgam police station.

Commendation certificates with cash reward of Rs 10,000 each were awarded to the four civilians by the commandant general of home guards, civil defence and JKSDRF, Deputy Inspector General (Civil Defence and SDRF Kashmir) Imtiyaz Hussain Mir said.

He said apart from Shah, the three civilians were the first responders after the Nowgam blast took place. "These three locals reached the spot to rescue the police without caring for their lives," he added.

Besides these four, commendation certificates with cash reward of Rs 5000 each were distributed among the Civil Defence Wardens and volunteers who have shown extraordinary performance while conducting Civil Defence Training/ Awareness Camps and Rescue Activities.