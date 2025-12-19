J&K: Searches launched in several villages of Rajouri after reports of suspicious movement

Rajouri/Jammu, Dec 19 (PTI) Security forces have launched an extensive search operation in different villages of Rajouri district after reports of the movement of suspicious people in the region.

The operation, which was launched around midnight on Thursday, is continuing, official sources said.

They said security forces received reports of suspicious movement in some villages located between the Thanamandi and Manjakote subdivisions of the district in Jammu division.

“Acting on the reports, joint teams of the 49 Rashtriya Rifles, Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Special Operations Group cordoned off the area during the midnight hours,” the sources said.

The operation was resumed with the first light of day, with aggressive searches underway in areas including Behrote Gali, they said.