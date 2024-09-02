J&K: Security forces recover arms in Samba district

Samba/Jammu, Sept 2 (PTI) Security forces recovered arms and ammunition that were dropped by a drone in the border area of Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Monday, officials said.

Security personnel launched a search operation in the Ramgarh sector following intelligence reports of material being dropped by drone during the night, they said.

During the search, three pistols and other ammunition were recovered, they said.

BSF and police have been placed on alert, and search operations have been intensified, they added. PTI COR AB OZ OZ