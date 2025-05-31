J&K should be bridge of friendship between India and Pakistan, not theatre of war: Mehbooba

Srinagar, May 31 (PTI) People's Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti said on Saturday that Jammu and Kashmir should be a bridge of friendship between India and Pakistan, and not a theatre of war.

Addressing party workers here, Mufti said Jammu and Kashmir has always borne the brunt of war and violence, likening the region to "grass trampled under the feet of two fighting elephants".

"The PDP will continue to raise its voice for peace and channel the sentiments of people. We must end the spectre of war so that people can plan their lives and revive the economy. Jammu and Kashmir should be a bridge of understanding, friendship and cooperation, not a theatre of war," she said.

Reacting strongly to recent remarks made by the National Conference (NC) leadership, including party president Farooq Abdullah's call for intensified military action against Pakistan, the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said such statements reflect a dangerous mindset.

"When the Indus Waters Treaty was put in abeyance by the government of India, it was (Jammu and Kashmir) Chief Minister Omar Abdullah who hailed the move and even advocated for an immediate halt to water supplies to Pakistan.

"We may have political differences with the government of Pakistan, but not with its people. It is saddening that such remarks are being made by the leader of the only Muslim-majority state in the country," she added.

Reiterating her party's commitment to peace and dialogue, Mufti warned against the "rising tide of war rhetoric" that continues to impact the people of the region.

"These leaders want more war and more dead bodies. It is, however, only the PDP that has consistently advocated for an end to hostilities and spoken for the people's right to live a life of dignity," she said. PTI SSB RC