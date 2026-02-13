J&K students denied admission despite university assurance, says NC MP in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) National Conference member Sajjad Ahmad Kichloo on Friday raised concern in the Rajya Sabha over the plight of students from Jammu and Kashmir who have been left in limbo after a Rajasthan university allegedly failed to honour its admission commitments.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour, the MP from J&K said several students from Jammu seeking admission to nursing courses at Mewar University in Rajasthan have been denied entry despite assurances from university authorities.

"There are many students from Jammu who applied to Mewar University, Rajasthan. Out of them, 82 applied for nursing courses. The university authority had promised that they would be given admission for BSc nursing, but they have not been admitted yet," Kichloo said.

He further alleged that when the students protested the denial, 33 of them were arrested. "If our students want to study, if they want to get an education, then what is happening? I demand that an inquiry be initiated and action taken against the authorities concerned," he said.

Kichloo also flagged another case involving Shri Mata Vaishno Devi (SMVD) Medical College in Katra, where he claimed 50 students selected on merit have been affected after the college was shut down.

"The students were selected on merit, and now the college is shut down. The future of those students is in danger. This is my request, they should get admission in other colleges," the MP said, urging intervention to safeguard the students' academic future. PTI LUX ANU ANU