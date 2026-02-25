JK team playing like they were born for Ranji Trophy finals: CM Omar Abdullah

Srinagar, Feb 25 (PTI) Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday said the Jammu and Kashmir cricket team, which is fighting Karnataka for its maiden Ranji trophy, was playing like it was born for the finals of the prestigious domestic tournament.

The Jammu and Kashmir team reached 527 for 6 at stumps on the second day of the Ranji Trophy final.

"J&K are playing like they were born for Ranji Trophy finals, with confidence & flair plus a bit of aggression when needed," Abdullah said in a post on his personal handle on X.

He said he has never followed a domestic cricket match so closely. PTI SSB DIV DIV