JK: Temporary bridge built to facilitate movement of stranded tribal families in Kishtwar

Jammu, Sep 7 (PTI) Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district constructed a temporary wooden bridge on Sunday to facilitate the movement of stranded tribal families, officials said.

Following the recent spell of heavy rains, all wooden bridges in the Faridabad area of Marwah were washed away, leaving several tribal families belonging to the nomadic Bakerwal community stranded after spending the summer months in the region, an official spokesperson said.

With no route available to return, he said the families made urgent appeals for assistance.

Responding promptly to the situation, the forest department team swung into action and swiftly constructed a temporary wooden bridge, restoring vital connectivity and enabling the safe return of the stranded families, the spokesperson added. PTI TAS ANM NB