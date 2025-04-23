J&K terror attack: 6 of slain tourists from Maharashtra, bodies bring brought back: Fadnavis

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said six of the 26 people killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam town hailed from the state and their bodies are being brought back.

Fadnavis, who holds the home portfolio, said he has deputed ministers to oversee the arrangements for bringing back the mortal remains of the tourists from the state.

The CM said six residents from Maharashtra, including natives from Mumbai and Pune, were among the 26 people killed in Tuesday's terrorist attack in Pahalgam which he denounced as a cowardly act.

In a post on X, Fadnavis said the mortal remains of Sanjay Lele and Dilip Disle will be brought to Mumbai by an Air India flight from Srinagar.

"This flight will depart from Srinagar at 12.15 pm. The mortal remains of Kaustubh Ganavate and Santosh Jagdale will be brought to Pune in a flight that will depart at 6 pm. The flight carrying the mortal remains of Hemant Joshi and Atul Mone to Mumbai will leave Srinagar at 1.15 pm," he said.

In the cowardly terrorist attack at Pahalgam, 6 people from Maharashtra unfortunately lost their lives.



Cabinet ministers Ashish Shelar and Mangalprabhat Lodha will be at the Mumbai airport for coordination, while minister Madhuri Misal has been entrusted with the responsibility in Pune, he said.

Another cabinet minister Girish Mahajan is leaving for Srinagar, the CM said.

Arrangements are also being made to bring back other tourists from Maharashtra who are in Jammu and Kashmir, the CM maintained.

Meanwhile, Pune district collector Jitendra Dudi said the administration is coordinating with the families of the slain tourists, Kaustubh Ganavate and Santosh Jagdale, for their funeral.

"We are coordinating with the families to facilitate the last rites," Dudi said.

A total of 264 tourists from Pune city and nearby areas had travelled to Jammu and Kashmir in recent days, and many of them are currently stranded at various locations across the Union Territory, he informed.

"Some of the tourists (from Pune) injured in the attack are undergoing treatment in hospitals (in J&K). We are in touch with them and extending all necessary support," Dudi said, adding efforts are underway to bring back the stranded tourists by special flights.

"We are in talks with Pune Lok Sabha MP and Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol to arrange special flights for their return," the collector added.