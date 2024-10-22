JK terror attack: LG Manoj Sinha directs securing vital infrastructure projects across UT

Srinagar, Oct 22 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday directed the securing of vital infrastructure projects across the Union Territory (UT), saying the security of workers and officers working on key infrastructure projects is the highest priority for the government.

Sinha also directed the security forces to conduct coordinated counter-terrorism operations pro-actively to wipe out terrorism in the UT.

The Lt Governor visited Gagangir area of Ganderbal district where a deadly terror attack at a tunnel construction site on Sunday left seven people dead.

An official spokesman said Sinha travelled to Gagangir to interact with officers and workers of project implementing agency and to review the security measures on the project site.

During his visit, the Lt Governor chaired a meeting of the officers of police, civil administration, project implementing agency and other security agencies, and directed that the security grid should be further strengthened to ensure zero terror incidents in order to push rapid social and economic development, the spokesman said.

In the meeting, the LG underlined the need for securing the vital infrastructure projects across JK and putting in place a multi-pronged and fool-proof mechanism for coordination with project implementing agencies to prevent security breaches.

Sinha said the safety and security of workers and officers working on key infrastructure projects is the highest priority for the government.

The LG emphasised the need for stricter access control and regular patrolling around the project sites.

He also directed the security forces and the police to conduct coordinated counter-terrorism operations pro-actively to wipe out terrorism in JK.

A doctor and six labourers were killed when terrorists attacked the tunnel construction site on Sunday.

The unidentified terrorists carried out the attack when the labourers and other staff working on the tunnel project at Gund in Ganderbal had returned to their camp late in the evening.

The terrorists, believed to be at least two, opened indiscriminate fire on the group of labourers that included both locals and non-locals.

While two labourers died on the spot, four others and the doctor succumbed to their injuries later. Five people are undergoing treatment for their injuries. PTI SSB KSS KSS