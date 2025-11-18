JK: Three convicted in 2016 Doda murder case

Jammu, Nov 18 (PTI) A local court in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda has convicted three people in connection the murder of a woman 2016.

Shakuntala Devi was killed and her husband Nehal Chand and son Chain Singh were injured in an attack by a rival group following a land dispute in Bhaderwah area of Doda district over a decade ago.

Police have successfully secured the conviction and imprisonment of three accused persons -- Sanjay Kumar, Ram Kumar and Mukesh Kumar -- involved in the murder case registered at Police Station Bhaderwah, a police spokesperson said on Tuesday.

He said a chargesheet has been submitted before the Principal District and Sessions Judge, Bhaderwah.

After a prolonged trial, the Court pronounced its judgment and awarded 10 years imprisonment each to Sanjay and Ram and two years imprisonment to Mukesh Kumar.

Chief Prosecuting Officer (CPO) K K Bhandral argued the case on behalf of the State and successfully secured the conviction, the spokesperson said. PTI TAS NB