J&K top cop reviews security Doda, Kishtwar ahead of polls

Jammu, Aug 23 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir's top police officer on Friday visited Doda and Kishtwar districts to assess security ahead of the upcoming assembly election in the Union Territory.

Eight constituencies across Ramban, Doda, and Kishtwar districts in the Jammu zone are scheduled for polling in the first phase on September 18.

Director General of Police R R Swain also visited Machail Mata Mandir in Machail Padder, where he reviewed security arrangements for the ongoing yatra, a police spokesperson said.

During the day-long visit, the DGP chaired security reviews and election preparedness meetings at the District Police Office (DPO) in Bhaderwah in Doda and in Kishtwar, the spokesperson said.

IN the meetings, Swain stressed the importance of collaboration between Police, CRPF, Army, civil administration, and intelligence agencies.

The officers also discussed arrangements for troop accommodation and amenities required for election deployment, the spokesperson said.

Earlier in the day, the DGP paid homage to J&K Police martyrs by laying wreaths at the martyrs' memorial in Kishtwar. PTI AB VN VN