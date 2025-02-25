J&K: Top security officers discuss plan to crackdown on terror ecosystem in Chenab Valley

Banihal/Jammu, Feb 25 (PTI) Top security officers met in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district on Tuesday and discussed an integrated plan to crackdown on the terror ecosystem in Chenab Valley which was rocked by several terror incidents last year, officials said.

The government's plan to arm ex-servicemen, supplementing the existing Village Defence Guards, was also discussed during the joint security review meeting, which took place at Dharmund military garrison, they said.

The officials said this initiative seeks to harness the expertise of the ex-servicemen, enabling them to actively combat terrorism and safeguard the communities.

The meeting was presided over by General Officer Commanding, Counter Insurgency Force (Delta), Major General A P S Bal, and was among others attended by Inspector General of Police, Jammu zone, Bhim Sen Tuti, and Inspector General of CRPF R. Gopala Krishna Rao.

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban region, Sector Commanders, Commanding Officers, Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) of Doda, Ramban and Kishtwar and representatives of central and local intelligence agencies also attended the meeting, the officials said.

They said the deliberation on various important issues, including the security situation and terrorists support system, was carried out.

In addition, upcoming activities in the region were discussed to ensure complete synergy between all security and intelligence agencies for a coordinated effort towards achieving common goals, the officials said.

They said the meeting was centered on the escalating threat posed by terrorist organizations in the region.

Detailed information of overground workers was also exchanged and an integrated plan was discussed to crackdown the terrorist ecosystem in Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban region, leveraging the collective strength of Army, police and intelligence agencies, the officials said.

They said the meeting also had a detailed review of protocols for intelligence sharing with an eye towards refining procedures for timely exchange of critical information vital to regional and local security.

This milestone meeting represented a significant leap forward in fostering a robust alliance between the army, police, intelligence agencies and law enforcement agencies, the officials said. PTI COR/TAS AS AS