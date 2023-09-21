J&K tourism, IAF's Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team invite people to attend Jammu air show

Jammu, Sep 20 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir tourism department and the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team team of the Indian Air Force on Wednesday invited people to attend the two-day Jammu air show starting Thursday The Department of Tourism on Wednesday evening invited the general public to the event on Friday promising that it will be nothing short of spectacular. "A mega air show and awareness camp is being organised for the people in Jammu. We extend our personal invitation to the public, promising that this event will be nothing short of spectacular," Director of Tourism, Jammu, Vivekanand Rai told reporters here.

Advertisment

The air show and the awareness camp is a joint collaboration of the Jammu and Kashmir administration and the Air Force Station, Jammu, he said, adding Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will be the chief guest at the event.

The tourism department and Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team team of the Indian Air Force extend a warm invitation to the public for the grand Air Show and awareness camp being held at Jammu on Friday, officials said.

The Directorate of Tourism, Jammu will set up an informative publicity stall at the venue, providing an opportunity for the visitors to gain insights into the upcoming activities, enticing destinations, and promising opportunities, Rai said.

Advertisment

Sunaina Sharma Mehta, Joint Director of Tourism, informed that the live streaming of the event will take place on all social media handles of the department.

The event will feature the Akash Ganga Skydiving Team, the Air Warrior Drill Team, the SKAT and Mi-17 1V helicopter operations.

This event is not just a showcase of extraordinary talent but also an opportunity for the public to witness the dedication and excellence of the Indian Air Force, officials said.

It’s an invitation to the youth to get inspired and consider a future in the air force, they said. PTI AB RHL