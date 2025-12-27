J&K: Traffic cop suspended for 'misusing' official vehicle to shoot reels on snowy Mughal Road

Jammu, Dec 27 (PTI) A traffic police sub-inspector has been placed under suspension pending an inquiry for allegedly misusing his official vehicle to shoot a reel on the snow-laden Mughal Road in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, officials said.

In a viral video, sub-inspector Gul Sheraz, posted as sector officer (traffic) on Mughal Road, was purportedly seen protruding out of the open front door of the moving vehicle near the snow-covered Peer Ki Gali, triggering safety concerns amid hazardous road conditions, traffic officials said.

The incident drew widespread criticism and raised serious concerns regarding safety and professional conduct, particularly given the hazardous road and weather conditions prevailing in the area, they said.

ASI Anil Kumar has been deployed as the new sector officer (traffic) on Mughal Road, while Sheraz has been directed to report to the Traffic Police Lines, Rural Jammu, with immediate effect, the officials said.

The SSP (traffic, Rural Jammu) has ordered a department inquiry into the incident to be conducted by the DSP (traffic), Rajouri-Poonch.

“There is zero tolerance for any violation of the Motor Vehicles Act or traffic safety norms, whether by civilians or by traffic police personnel,” SSP Farooq Qaiser said.

Strict action will be taken against anyone found compromising public safety while driving, he added. PTI TAS ARI