J&K: Traffic department asked to make effective use of technology in Jammu, Srinagar

Jammu, Nov 23 (PTI) Expressing concern over the underutilisation of the Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) and Intelligent Traffic Light System (ITLS), a senior Jammu and Kashmir government official directed the traffic department on Sunday to make effective use of the technology in the twin capital cities of Jammu and Srinagar.

Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo said these systems were introduced to modernise traffic management through minimal human intervention and improve efficiency in enforcing traffic regulations.

Dullloo said this while chairing a high-level meeting to review the implementation and status of the electronic enforcement systems for road safety across the Union Territory, with an aim to enhance traffic management and ensure greater ease for the public.

Emphasising the need for optimal utilisation of intelligent traffic systems, Dulloo directed the traffic department to make effective use of the ITMS and ITLS in Jammu and Srinagar.

He expressed concern over the underutilisation of these systems, stating that it defeats the very purpose for which such advanced infrastructure was created.

The chief secretary called upon the departments concerned to ensure immediate restoration, upgrade and full operationalisation of the ITMS and ITLS to provide seamless and citizen-friendly traffic movement.

Taking note of the functioning of cameras and traffic lights installed in both cities, he directed for the repair, replacement and reinstallation of faulty hardware so that the system functions optimally and consistently.

Regarding Rural ITMS, Dulloo underscored the importance of extending electronic traffic management to key junctions in districts, such as Anantnag, Baramulla, Kathua, Udhampur and Samba.

"Such systems can significantly improve the traffic flow, reduce congestion and enhance safety at critical intersections, even as highway construction continues simultaneously, without causing major hindrance to system functionality," he said.

Commissioner Secretary, Housing and Urban Development, Mandeep Kaur informed the meeting that a Detailed Project Report (DPR) amounting to Rs 1.88 crore has been prepared for the complete restoration and modernisation of all existing ITLS junctions.

She said the target is to make all ITLS and ITMS junctions fully functional by December.

With respect to its present status, Inspector General of Traffic M Suleman Choudhary said the ITMS in Jammu and Srinagar was made operational in 2024, with 552 cameras installed at 44 junctions in Jammu and 828 cameras at 68 junctions in Srinagar.

However, he said the services in Srinagar were affected due to the expiry of the system licence.

On the functioning of the ITLS, it was revealed that of the 64 sites in Jammu, 21 were closed due to widening and expansion of roads, while of the 66 sites in Srinagar, five have been closed and 57 are functioning properly. PTI TAS RC