JK transport minister reviews border infrastructure development with Jammu BRO chief

Jammu, Feb 14 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir transport minister Satish Sharma on Saturday met chief engineer of Border Roads Organisation for Jammu province Brigadier R K Mishra here and held comprehensive discussion on key developmental priorities in border regions, an official said.

The meeting centred on strengthening the infrastructure and improving connectivity in strategically important border belts to accelerate socio-economic growth and enhance public service delivery, the official said.

He said Sharma, who also holds the portfolio of Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs, Information Technology, Youth Services and Sports, Science and Technology, ARI and Trainings, underscored the need for sustained and coordinated efforts to ensure timely execution of road construction, upgradation and maintenance works in remote and sensitive areas.

Emphasising the strategic and developmental importance of border constituencies, the minister said robust road infrastructure plays a critical role not only in ensuring mobility but also in improving access to essential services such as healthcare, education, emergency response and supply of essential commodities.

He highlighted that better connectivity is fundamental to empower the local communities, promote economic opportunities and strengthening overall regional resilience.

During the interaction, detailed deliberation was held on the status of ongoing projects, identification of priority stretches requiring immediate attention and formulation of a time-bound roadmap for future infrastructure initiatives, the official said.

Sharma stressed the importance of adopting modern engineering practices, maintaining quality standards and expediting project timelines to deliver tangible benefits to the people at the earliest.

The BRO Jammu Chief briefed the minister on the progress of various infrastructure works currently underway in the region.

He also outlined the upcoming plans aimed at further strengthening the connectivity and enhancing the durability of road networks in border areas.

He reiterated the organisation’s commitment towards supporting the developmental initiatives and assured full cooperation in fast-tracking priority projects.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment to balanced and inclusive development, Sharma said special focus will continue to be accorded to border constituencies to bridge infrastructure gaps and improve the quality of life of residents living in far-flung areas.

He emphasised that coordinated institutional efforts and regular monitoring will remain key to ensuring efficient implementation of development initiatives. PTI TAS TAS NB NB