JK: Two terrorists killed amid intensified anti-terror operations, JCO dies in encounter with infiltrators

Jammu, Apr 12 (PTI) Two terrorists were killed in an ongoing operation in a snow-bound area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, while a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) lost his life in a gunfight with infiltrating terrorists in the Akhnoor sector, officials said on Saturday.

With this, the number of terrorists neutralised in the operations in the Chhatru belt of the hilly district in the past two days has risen to three. One terrorist was eliminated by the security forces on Friday morning.

Official sources said the slain terrorists were affiliated with the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit and included a top commander, Saifullah, who was active in the Chenab valley region for the past year.

According to officials, Subedar Kuldeep Chand of 9-Punjab, a resident of Himachal Pradesh, was killed during a separate operation against terrorists who were trying to infiltrate from across the border in the Akhnoor sector in Jammu.

Commander of 5 Sector Assam Rifles Brigadier J B S Rathi and Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban Range Deputy Inspector General of Police Shridhar Patil said the operations, started on April 9, are continuing with an aim to maintain peace and stability, as they reaffirmed the resolve to completely root out terrorism from the region.

"A total of three terrorists were eliminated in the operations while the troops displayed great tactical acumen and swiftness, and ensured zero casualties on our side.

"Despite the weather and night-time challenges, the troops displayed great professionalism and also gave the topmost priority to the security of the local population," Brigadier Rathi told reporters in Kishtwar.

He said the operations also brought to the fore the seamless coordination between the Indian Army and police, especially its Special Operations Group (SOG).

"After the first contact on April 9, rapid reinforcements were deployed in terms of special forces with the help of the Indian Air Force, and also to carry out real-time surveillance of the area the Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, drones and the night visions were employed basically to ensure that terrorists do not escape from the area," the army officer said.

He said the operation reaffirms the Army''s commitment to maintain peace and stability in the south of Jammu, especially in the Pir Panjal Range.

"Certain security measures have been instituted in terms of the rapid force response capabilities, technological integration and inter-agency seamless coordination to maintain peace and stability in the region. We are thankful to White Knight Corps and the General Officer Commanding of Delta Force for their guidance and support," he said. The DIG said the operation is in its final stages.

"Our operations will continue till all the terrorists present in the area are eliminated," Patil said, adding the most important thing during the operations was the special care taken for the safety of the local population and "I appreciate them for their support to security agencies".

He said the coordination and synergy witnessed during the operation will continue and "anyone coming here (from Pakistan) to indulge in terror activities will face the same fate".

Asked about claims that the slain terrorist was Saifullah, the DIG said, "We are not in a stage to confirm the identity of any dead terrorist. We will identify the bodies during our investigation and reveal it once it is established." On the number of active terrorist groups in the Chenab valley region, he said the numbers are not important and "as I said our operations will continue till all of them are neutralised".

Brigadier Rath, speaking in the same vein, added, "Whosoever comes with the aim of disturbing the peace and tranquility in the region will be eliminated." Patil said a large quantity of war-like stores including M-4 Carbine rifles and AK series rifles were recovered from the encounter site.

In a separate operation, the officials said Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) Kuldeep Chand was killed in an encounter with infiltrating terrorists in the Akhnoor sector near here.

The terrorists are believed to have sneaked back into Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) following the intense gunfight in the Keri Bhattal area late Friday night, the officials said.

"GOC (General Officer Commanding) White Knight Corps (Lt Gen P K Mishra) and all ranks salute the supreme sacrifice of braveheart Sub Kuldeep Chand of 9 PUNJAB. He laid down his life while gallantly leading a counter-infiltration operation along the LoC in the Keri Battal area of Sunderbani on the night of 11 Apr 2025.

"His team's valour and Sub Kuldeep''s ultimate sacrifice foiled an infiltration attempt by terrorists. We stand in solidarity with the bereaved family in this hour of grief," the Jammu-based White Knight Corps, also known as XVI Corps, posted on X. A wreath-laying ceremony for the JCO was held at military garrison Tanda in Akhnoor this afternoon and later his mortal remains were despatched to his family for last rites, officials said.

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi and others paid their tributes to the braveheart on Sunday.

The officials said a separate operation to track down terrorists has also been underway in Basantgarh and Ramnagar areas of Udhampur district since Wednesday, while fresh operations were launched in several areas along the LoC in Poonch and hinterland in Billawar, Bani and adjoining areas in Kathua district.

While an encounter broke out between security forces and search parties in Ramnagar forests on Wednesday, a local villager reported the presence of three terrorists in Basantgarh forest on Wednesday night. PTI TAS RT RT