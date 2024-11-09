J&K: Unidentified terrorist killed in encounter in Sopore

Srinagar, Nov 9 (PTI) An unidentified terrorist was killed in an encounter with the security forces in Sopore area of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Saturday, officials said.

Advertisment

"Acting on a specific input regarding the presence of #terrorists in Rampora #Sopore area of #Baramulla, a joint anti-terrorist operation was launched by Police and security forces. During the search operation, an exchange of fire took place," Kashmir Zone Police posted on X.

It said the details of the operation were awaited.

However, a senior police officer on the condition of anonymity said one terrorist has been killed in the operation.

Advertisment

The identity and group affiliation of the slain ultra is being ascertained, he added. PTI MIJ AS AS