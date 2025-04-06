J&K: Union minister Kurian presides over function in Srinagar to mark BJP's foundation day

Srinagar, Apr 6 (PTI) The BJP celebrated its 45th foundation day here on Sunday.

Union minister George Kurian presided over a function held here to mark the party's raising day at Jawahar Nagar.

The Union minister of state for fisheries and animal husbandry praised the dedication and resilience of the BJP workers in Kashmir and reminded them of the party's unwavering commitment to national integration, development and inclusive growth, particularly in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The Bharatiya Janata Party has always worked for 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas aur Sabka Prayas'. Our foundation is rooted in the spirit of nationalism and service. Kashmir holds a special place in our hearts and we will continue to work for its peace and prosperity," he said.

Senior BJP leaders from Kashmir, including Waqf Board chairperson Darakhshan Andrabi, district office-bearers and prominent workers, participated in the event.

The programme included the hoisting of the party flag, singing patriotic songs and the reading of the party's foundation day message from BJP president J P Nadda. PTI MIJ RC