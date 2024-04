Jammu, Apr 11 (PTI) A village head in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district was suspended for violating the model code of conduct, officials said on Thursday.

Zaffar Abbas, the village head of Kunfer, had taken part in a political rally on Tuesday, they said.

Voting for the Jammu parliamentary seat will be held on April 26 in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections. PTI COR/AB RHL