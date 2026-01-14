J&K vital pillar of India's national-security architecture: Northern Army commander

Rajouri/Jammu, Jan 14 (PTI) Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma on Wednesday said Jammu and Kashmir is a vital pillar of India's national-security architecture, not only because of its geographical importance but also due to its strong military ethos and human resources.

Addressing a gathering at the concluding ceremony of the 10th Veterans-Day celebrations in Rajouri, the Army commander also lauded the region's contributions to the armed forces.

"Jammu and Kashmir is not only strategically important, but is also a vital pillar of the nation's core security architecture in terms of human resources and military tradition," Lt Gen. Sharma said.

Highlighting the region's contribution to the armed forces, he said with a population of nearly 1.5 crore, Jammu and Kashmir accounts for around 4 to 5 per cent representation in India's border security forces. "This is a significant contribution when seen in proportion to the overall strength of the armed forces," he said.

Referring to the rich military legacy of the region, Lt Gen. Sharma said Jammu and Kashmir is deeply rooted in diverse regimental traditions that reflect a unique spirit of patriotism and sacrifice.

"The exceptional performance of prestigious regiments such as the JAK Rifles, JAK Light Infantry and Dogra units in every war is a matter of pride for the soil of Jammu and Kashmir and its people," he said.

The Northern Army commander pointed out that the Union Territory is home to nearly 45,000 veterans and 975 "Veer Nari", who continue to serve the country in different capacities.

"Through their discipline and patriotism, our veterans have also made valuable contributions in disaster management and in other civic roles, strengthening military-civil fusion," he added.

Recalling the role of veterans during Operation Sindoor, Lt Gen. Sharma said their experience, local knowledge and valour played a key role in boosting the morale of the troops deployed in border areas.

"During this unique coordination effort, the morale of our forces was at its peak. Every soldier of the Northern Command displayed exemplary bravery, taught the enemy a fitting lesson and upheld the highest traditions of mutual trust and camaraderie," he said.

The Army commander said a series of commemorative programmes was organised from January 8 to January 14 across various areas under the Northern Command as part of the 10th Veterans-Day celebrations, culminating in the closing ceremony at Rajouri.

Expressing satisfaction over the public participation, he said, "The gracious presence of the lieutenant governor and the large turnout today fill me with immense pride and satisfaction." He also lauded the Dhruv motorcycle rally and said the riders covered more than 740 kilometres across the remote and challenging terrain of the Pir Panjal range. "I wholeheartedly commend the riders for their courage, endurance and discipline," he said.

Lt Gen. Sharma said medical camps were organised ahead of the main event at Nagrota, Akhnoor, Reasi, Sunderbani, Nowshera, Poonch and Thanamandi for soldiers, veterans, Veer Naris and their families.

"These camps provided medical assistance and also facilitated the distribution of blood-pressure machines, electronic wheelchairs and e-rickshaws," he added.

The Army officer said outreach initiatives related to pensions, medical care, social welfare, goodwill, employment and procurement have ensured administrative reach in remote and border areas.

"Joint efforts by the Army and the civil administration are translating welfare schemes for veterans into timely and tangible outcomes on the ground," he said.

Promising continued support, the Army commander said, "We remain fully committed to the welfare, dignity and well-being of our veterans and their families. Their concerns and needs are our collective responsibility." Lt Gen. Sharma said issues raised during recent interactions, including shortages of medical specialists, availability of medicines at the Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) facility in Rajouri, empanelment of hospitals and the need for additional ECHS facilities in Poonch, would be addressed at the earliest.

The Northern Army commander expressed gratitude to LG Manoj Sinha and the civil administration for their support and cooperation.