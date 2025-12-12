J&K: White Knight Corps GOC reviews security in forward areas of Rajouri

Jammu, Dec 12 (PTI) The General Officer Commanding (GOC) of White Knight Corps, Lieutenant General P K Mishra, on Friday visited the forward areas in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district to review the prevailing security environment and assess the operational preparedness of the troops, officials said.

During his visit, Lt Gen Mishra encouraged all ranks to uphold the highest standards of operational conduct, vigilance and mission readiness in the hinterland, they said. “GOC White Knight Corps, accompanied by GOC Romeo Force, visited Mathiyanigala in Rajouri district to review the prevailing security environment and assess the operational preparedness of the troops deployed in the area,” the White Knight Corps said on X.

The visit focused on evaluating ground readiness, coordination mechanisms and the operational posture maintained in support of the ongoing counter-insurgency operations, it said.

Lt Gen Mishra commended the professionalism and dedication of all ranks, and urged them to remain vigilant and maintain high levels of mission readiness.

The formation’s continued commitment to ensuring a secure and stable environment was strongly reaffirmed, the White Knight Corps said. PTI AB ARI