J&K will run by Ambedkar's Constitution, not Jinnah's: Union minister Kishan Reddy

Jammu, Sept 19 (PTI) Blaming the NC and Congress for nexus with Pakistan to implement neighbouring country's agenda in J&K, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Thursday said the Union Territory will be governed by the Constitution of B R Ambedkar, not by Jinnah's constitution.

Reddy, who is also the BJP's in-charge of J&K elections, made this remark while responding to Pakistan defence minister Khawaja Asif's statement which claimed that the neighbouring country along with the National Conference (NC) and the Congress supports the restoration of Article 370.

"We (BJP) have consistently said there is a nexus between Pakistan and the NC, Congress and PDP, and this has been proven after the statement from Pakistan's defence minister Khawaja Asif," Reddy told reporters here.

He further claimed that the NC, Congress and People's Democratic Party (PDP), under Pakistan's influence, aim to push J&K back into an era of terrorism, hartals, bandhs and unrest by advocating for the restoration of Article 370.

"These parties do not want to see development in J&K. Their sole aim is to remain in power at any cost, even if it means seeking Pakistan's assistance... Jammu and Kashmir will be governed by the Constitution of Dr B R Ambedkar, not by Jinnah's constitution," he said.

Reddy emphasised that the BJP, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, has placed J&K on the path of development and restored peace by abrogating Article 370 on August 5, 2019.

"A record number of tourists are now visiting J&K after the restoration of peace," he added.

"There are no hartals, no bandhs, and no stone-pelting in Kashmir now. Terrorism has almost been eliminated," Reddy said, further accusing the NC, Congress and PDP of trying to revive terrorism and separatism.

"The BJP will never allow that to happen," he added.

Union minister Jitendra Singh said there is a nexus between Pakistan and the so-called mainstream parties of J&K, the NC, Congress and PDP, and which has been exposed by Khawaja Asif's remarks.

"The cat is out of the bag and the BJP's position has been vindicated after Pakistani defence minister's statement," Singh said during a press conference at the BJP media centre.

Singh reiterated that the BJP has always maintained that the NC, Congress and PDP operate under Pakistan's directives.

"In the previous elections, boycott calls used to come from Pakistan and these parties formed governments with just a 5 per cent to 8 per cent voter turnout," he said.

Singh alleged that the low voter turnout in elections, coupled with the victory of the NC, Congress and PDP candidates with as little as 8 per cent of the vote clearly indicates a deep-rooted nexus between Pakistan and "these so-called mainstream parties".

He blamed the NC for the rise of militancy and unrest in Kashmir.

"The NC and Congress rigged the 1987 elections, which led to unrest and militancy in Kashmir," Singh said, accusing the NC leaders, including Farooq Abdullah, of visiting Pakistan to meet with leaders such as Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front founder Amanullah Khan to strategise for the so-called 'Azadi' movement.

He said these parties aim to push J&K back into an era of unrest and militancy, but the BJP will not allow this to happen. "The NC, Congress and PDP owe an explanation to the nation," he said. PTI AB AB KSS KSS