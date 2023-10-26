JKESL demands elevation of Brigadier Rajinder Singh's MVC honours to PVC

Jammu, Oct 26 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Ex-Service League (JKESL) on Thursday pushed for the elevation of Maha Vir Chakra (MVC) bestowed on Brigadier Rajinder Singh to a Param Vir Chakra (PVC) and designating his annual commemoration as an "official" event.

The JKESL also strongly urged for the establishment of a memorial honouring the former Dogra maharajas and valiant warriors in Jammu, advocating for their inclusion in the region's history textbooks.

The Jammu and Kashmir government and the army paid tributes to Brigadier Rajinder Singh on his 76th martyrdom day.

"We have submitted a resolution to the administration, urging the official recognition of this event. We have discussed this with the Divisional Commissioner, who assured us that the resolution will be acted upon," JKESL President Lieutenant General R K Sharma said addressing the function here.