J'khand: 2 held for defrauding Maharashtra man with promises of arranging marriage

Koderma, Feb 16 (PTI) Two persons were arrested in Jharkhand’s Koderma district for allegedly defrauding a man from Maharashtra of around Rs 5 lakh with promises of arranging his marriage, police said on Monday.

Based on a complaint lodged at the Tilaiya Police Station on February 14 by the resident of Sambhaji village in Parbhani district in the western state, the two accused were apprehended from here on Sunday, a senior officer said.

The complainant alleged that the two defrauded him and his relatives of Rs 5 lakh with promises of arranging a woman for marriage, Tilaiya Police Station officer-in-charge Vinay Kumar said.

During interrogation, both accused admitted that they, along with three women and others, made false promises to arrange girls for marriage and defrauded him, the officer said.

Asked about how the man from Maharashtra came in contact with the accused, he said the investigation was underway.

The police have seized one mobile phone, two SIM cards and Rs 10,000 in cash from the accused, he said.

Kumar said raids were being conducted to arrest other members of the racket.