J'khand: 2 officials suspended after video of liquor scam accused dancing in jail goes viral

Ranchi, Nov 6 (PTI) Two officials of the Birsa Munda Central Jail here have been suspended after a video purportedly showing two inmates dancing inside the prison went viral on social media platforms, an official said on Thursday.

The inmates, who are accused in a liquor scam case, were seen dancing in a hall of the jail wearing shorts and T-shirts in the video, he said.

PTI could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

“Assistant jailer Devnath Ram and jamadar Vinod Yadav were suspended over dereliction of duty. It was their duty to keep a check on such reported activity, as per the jail manual,” Inspector General of Prisons, Sudarshan Prasad Mandal, told PTI.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand BJP chief and Leader of Opposition, Babulal Marandi, called for a thorough probe into the incident.

“An investigation should be conducted under the supervision of a sitting judge of the high court into such activities inside the jail,” Marandi said. PTI SAN RBT