J’khand: 3 Bangladeshi nationals who escaped from detention camp arrested

Hazaribag (Jharkhand), Jun 10 (PTI) Three Bangladeshi nationals, who escaped from the foreigners’ holding camp in Jharkhand’s Hazaribag, were arrested with help of West Bengal Police, an official said on Tuesday.

While one detainee was held at Dhanbad railway station, two others were arrested from Bongaon near Bangladesh-West Bengal border, he said.

The Bangladeshi nationals, identified as Reena Khan, Nipha Akhtar alias Khusi and Md Nazmul Haldhar, escaped from the camp on Monday morning.

"Acting promptly after the incident, a special investigation team (SIT) was set up and it conducted raids at various places to nab them. We also took help of West Bengal Police and succeeded to arrest two female detainees at Bongaon," Hazaribag SP Anjani Anjan told reporters here.

He said Haldhar was arrested at Dhanbad railway station, while trying to escape to Kolkata by train.

The SP said the detainees would be shifted to Jai Prakash Narayan Central Jail, Hazaribag, instead of foreigners holding camp following a directive by the court of chief judicial magistrate.

The SP said they will now be tried in court under Indian laws, as cases have been filed against them for violating the Foreigners Act. PTI COR SAN SAN MNB