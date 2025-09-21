J'khand: 3-day defence symposium on India’s growing capabilities in indigenous technology concludes

Ranchi, Sep 21 (PTI) The three-day ‘East Tech 2025’, hosted by the Eastern Command of the army, concluded here on Sunday, showcasing India’s growing capabilities in indigenous defence technology.

The event, inaugurated by Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan on September 19, marked a major step forward in the army’s vision for operational self-reliance in the Eastern theatre, a defence statement said.

The fourth edition of the exhibition witnessed overwhelming participation from across the Indian defence ecosystem, including Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs), DRDO, MSMEs, private industry players and startups, all united under the common vision of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Raksha Atmanirbharta’, it said.

Organised in collaboration with the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM) and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), the event served as a dynamic platform to demonstrate cutting-edge solutions tailored to the evolving needs of the army, it said.

"Attendees were treated to a diverse range of technologies on display, spanning domains such as advanced communications systems, mobility and logistics solutions, armour protection and survivability platforms, AI-based warfare systems, drone and counter-drone technologies, robotics and autonomous systems, and next-generation firepower solutions," the statement said.

These demonstrations underscored the practical applicability of showcased solutions and offered valuable real-time insights to users in the field, it said.

Mementos were presented to recognise the contributions of key organisers and industry partners.

The closing ceremony on Sunday featured a valedictory address by Lt Gen Yashpal Singh Ahlawat, General Officer Commanding, Brahmastra Corps and various cultural performances.

"East Tech 2025 has established itself as a model event for defence-industry-military interface, creating avenues for real-time feedback from operational users to developers, identification of region-specific solutions and future collaboration in R&D and field trials, for self-reliance in the defence sector heading to the vision of 'Viksit Bharat'," the statement said.

The exhibition not only highlighted commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) and state-of-the-art innovations, but also provided a first-hand look at several indigenously designed and developed systems, many being showcased publicly for the first time, it said. PTI NAM RBT