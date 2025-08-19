J'khand: 3 held for illegally transporting cough syrup consignment in West Singhbhum

Chaibasa, Aug 19 (PTI) Three persons were arrested with a large consignment of cough syrup from Toranghatu area in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, a police officer said on Tuesday.

On receiving information about possible illegal transportation of cough syrup from Ranchi to Jaitgarh, SP Rakesh Ranjan formed a police team that launched a vehicle-checking drive and intercepted a pick-up van, he said.

Around 30 cartons of the cough syrup were seized from the vehicle, and three persons on board it were arrested, after they failed to produce valid documents of the consignment, the officer said.

Further investigation is underway. PTI BS RBT