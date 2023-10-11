J'khand: 3 held in connection with stone pelting on Bajrang Dal activists

Hazaribag, Oct 11 (PTI) Three persons have been arrested in connection with the case of stone-pelting in Hazaribag in which at least 10 Bajrang Dal activists, including women, were injured, police said on Wednesday.

A case was filed against 271 people for violence.

The police have arrested three persons, including a ward commissioner of Hazaribag Municipal Corporation in connection with the case, Rural Hazaribag DSP Rajeev Kumar told PTI.

The arrests were made during the raids conducted by the Pelawal and Katkamsandi police, he said.

The incident happened in the Pelawal area on the night of October 8 when a bus full of Bajrang Dal activists was returning from a programme in Ranchi.

They allegedly started shouting 'Jai Shri Ram', and also raised some objectionable slogans when the bus stopped near a mosque, Hazaribag's Superintendent of Police Manoj Ratan Chothe had said.

Following this, a mob allegedly hurled stones, targetting the bus. At least 10 Bajrang Dal activists were injured in the violence, he said.

One of the injured people has been taken to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences for treatment, police said.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad's youth wing Bajrang Dal had on Sunday taken out four 'Shourya Jagaran Yatras' in Ranchi to invite people for rituals ahead of Ram Temple's inauguration in Ayodhya in January next year. PTI COR NAM BDC